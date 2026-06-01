A dozen drivers were reported during the check. Kapo Aargau

During a major inspection on the fringes of a tuning meeting in Buchs AG, the cantonal police took several vehicles out of circulation. Five cars were immobilized due to safety deficiencies and other drivers were reported to the police.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cantonal police inspected a tuning meeting at the Wynencenter in Buchs on Sunday.

Five vehicles were immobilized due to a lack of operational safety and their drivers were reported.

In total, the police checked more than 40 cars, most of which complied with the regulations. Show more

On the fringes of a tuning event at the Wynencenter in Buchs, the Aargau cantonal police carried out a targeted search for illegally modified vehicles.

During an operation lasting several hours on Sunday, the officers, together with an expert from the Road Traffic Office, took a close look at numerous cars. The focus was on technical modifications that could violate legal regulations or impair road safety.

Several vehicles immobilized

The inspectors found significant defects in five vehicles. In several cases, the cars were lowered so much that the tires rubbed against the wheel arch. Two other vehicles were suspected of having an unauthorized power increase.

The police prohibited the drivers concerned from continuing their journey. Two vehicles were seized for further technical investigations.

Further charges for noise and add-on parts

Seven other vehicle owners were reported because their cars had unauthorized add-on parts or did not comply with noise regulations. In addition, the police punished the misuse of a dealer control plate and other traffic violations.

Positive outcome despite violations

Despite the numerous complaints, the cantonal police have drawn a positive balance. Of the more than 40 vehicles inspected, the majority were in perfect technical condition.

According to the police, the action was also met with understanding by the participants of the meeting. Many tuning fans themselves have an interest in the scene distancing itself from people who attract negative attention with unnecessary noise or dangerous modifications.