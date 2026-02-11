The Federal Supreme Court has issued a ruling after a legal dispute over a dismissal that lasted for years. Keystone

Several instances dealt with the dismissal without notice of a senior federal employee. Now the Federal Supreme Court has ruled: The compensation awarded is not tax-free satisfaction.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A federal executive dismissed without notice in 2016 received pay for the notice period and compensation of around CHF 133,000 after years of legal dispute.

The courts ruled that the dismissal was objectively justified, but had been issued late, which is why compensation was justified.

However, the Federal Supreme Court has now ruled, contrary to the wishes of the ex-manager, that the payment does not qualify as tax-free compensation. Show more

The case dragged on for almost a decade: a federal employee in a management position was dismissed without notice at the end of March 2016. Since then, several courts have had to deal with the affair. Now the Federal Supreme Court has confirmed a decision by the Bernese tax authorities, as reported by the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

Among other things, the executive was accused of breaching his duty of loyalty. He is said to have incorrectly recorded working hours and expenses. In addition, he did not recuse himself during a special audit - even though he was friends with the head of the company in question.

The Federal Administrative Court came to the conclusion that although the dismissal was not abusive, it had been issued late. This indicated "that continued employment would not have been ruled out per se".

Satisfaction or compensation?

The man therefore received the salary for the ordinary notice period of six months as well as compensation of eight months' salary - around 133,000 Swiss francs - for a slight violation of personality rights. Six months' pay is standard for the Confederation, but in this case the amount was increased due to the long period of employment and the age of the man, who was over 60 at the time.

The tax issue remained a point of contention. The ex-manager wanted to book the payment as tax-free compensation. The Bernese tax authorities rejected this - the administrative court supported this position according to the "Berner Zeitung".

Now the Federal Supreme Court has ruled: The compensation had rightly not been classified as satisfaction. The dismissal was "objectively justified". The personal injury was not serious enough "for the compensation to be considered a payment of satisfaction". Furthermore, there was no legal basis for a tax exemption.

