Following Viola Amherd's announcement that she will be stepping down at the end of the year, the carousel of candidates is spinning. These politicians could take over her office.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viola Amherd has surprisingly announced her resignation from the Federal Council at the end of March 2025.

Now the question arises: who could succeed her?

Political scientist Sarah Bütikofer explains to blue News who could be a candidate. Show more

A bang in Bern: Viola Amherd has surprisingly announced her resignation. The centrist Federal Councillor will leave office at the end of March 2025. Who could be her successor?

Seven people are at the forefront:

Gerhard Pfister (62)

Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger (60)

Martin Candinas (44)

Heidi Z'graggen (58)

Pirmin Bischof (65)

Isabelle Chassot (59)

Philipp Matthias Bregy (46). Show more

Gerhard Pfister announced his resignation as leader of the Center Party at the beginning of the year. It is an open secret that he has ambitions for a seat on the Federal Council.

When asked by blue News, political scientist Sarah Bütikofer explained that Isabelle Chassot would also be a candidate because she "has made a name for herself as PUK president." However, Chassot has since declined, and Andrea Gmür has also brought the political scientist into play.

Bütikofer continues: "Heidi Z'graggen would be very well qualified because she was already a member of the cantonal government." Z'graggen wanted to become a Federal Councillor six years ago, but then lost out to Viola Amherd. For Bütikofer, this is not an obstacle: "Karin Keller-Sutter was only elected at the second attempt".

"He represents a new generation"

Benedikt Würth has canceled. The St. Gallen Councillor of States (56) was considered one of the top favorites. He was said to have great ambitions. Würth withdrew from the race on January 17. "Becoming a Federal Councillor is no longer in my life plans," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

"The topic is off the table for me. I feel extremely comfortable in my current political and professional duties and will continue to pursue them with great commitment. I will therefore not be standing for the vacant seat on the Federal Council."

Pirmin Bischoff is still a possibility. In terms of age, however, he is at the upper limit.

Martin Candinas and Philipp Matthias Bregy are options in the National Council. Bütikofer says of Candinas: "He is interested in the Federal Council. There would be a change with him, someone younger. He would be interesting for the center because he would represent a new generation. He has good qualifications, is very popular, was President of the National Council and has a good reputation," explains Bütikofer.

