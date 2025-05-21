The integrated man of Turkish descent only wanted one of them: a Swiss passport. KEYSTONE

A self-inflicted car accident almost cost a well-integrated Turkish man his naturalization. The Federal Supreme Court has now put a stop to the authorities' rigid scheme and is calling for a fair overall assessment.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Turkish national who has lived in Switzerland for over 30 years was denied naturalization because of a car accident.

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the Migration Office must not act stubbornly according to internal rules.

Instead, each case must be considered as a whole. Show more

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) was not allowed to refuse naturalization to a Turkish national who had lived in Switzerland for over 30 years following a car accident on the basis that he otherwise met the integration criteria. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court.

The SEM ruled that an additional waiting period of three years should be waited for after the criminal probationary period of two years. It relied on its handbook - an administrative ordinance - which contains a corresponding table with the respective waiting periods.

This ordinance is not binding for the Federal Supreme Court. In a public hearing of the case, it demanded an overall assessment of all integration criteria and not a schematic approach. The court upheld the man's appeal and referred the case back to the SEM.

The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz sentenced the now 60-year-old to a conditional fine of 40 daily rates and a fine for a self-inflicted car accident in 2020. The man had dozed off at the wheel and driven into a candelabra. No one was injured.

Waiting time extended

The decision became legally binding during the ongoing naturalization process of the man, who was recognized as a refugee. The probationary period was set at two years. Due to the criminal record entry, the Schwyz authorities suspended the naturalization application until mid-August 2025 - in other words, an additional waiting period of three years was imposed for the period after the expiry of the criminal probationary period.

The cantonal administrative court partially upheld an appeal by the Turkish national. The naturalization procedure was to be resumed after the expiry of the criminal probationary period. The Schwyz Department of Home Affairs therefore applied to the SEM for a federal naturalization permit on 15 August 2022. However, this was rejected due to the criminal record entry. An appeal by the person concerned to the Federal Administrative Court was unsuccessful.

Incompatible with federal law

A majority of three against two federal judges criticized that a schematic approach was not compatible with the Citizenship Act, with Article 4 of the corresponding ordinance and with the case law of the Federal Supreme Court in this area. An overall assessment must always be made. Cases in which a candidate for naturalization has committed a serious crime are an exception.

In this case, the Schwyz Administrative Court found that the complainant was very well integrated. The man had come to Switzerland in 1994 and was recognized as a refugee in 1996.

Today he runs a restaurant together with his wife and has several employees. His two children are employed. As a landlord, the man is part of community life, is a member of the ski club, goes hiking and supports local associations with sponsorship contributions and by providing premises.

Revising the handbook

Only the accident himself clouded the picture of successful integration. This is because the law requires compliance with the Swiss legal system. However, according to the majority of the judges, this fact should not automatically lead to a refusal of naturalization after the expiry of the criminal probationary period.

The SEM will have to review its administrative ordinance following this decision. And even if the Federal Supreme Court had come to a different conclusion in its public deliberations: the additional waiting period of three years, as stipulated in the SEM handbook for fines such as this one, will expire on August 11, 2025.

Elias Studer, the 60-year-old's lawyer, considers the Federal Supreme Court's ruling to be of fundamental importance because the SEM can no longer make formalistic decisions according to rigid rules.

In his opinion, this case law will also have to be observed by those cantons that have "hard killer criteria". The ruling therefore represents a major step forward. Anyone who lives here and is actually integrated will be less likely to be arbitrarily excluded from equal political participation in future.

(Judgement 1C_350 of 21.5.2025)