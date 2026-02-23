SCR Altach plays its home games at the Schnabelholz stadium. Picture: Wikimedia/Vincenzo Togni

A former top Swiss referee is alleged to have secretly filmed female footballers in the dressing room at SCR Altach. Now he has to answer to the Austrian regional court in Feldkirch.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An official of the Austrian professional club SCR Altach is alleged to have secretly filmed female players using a hidden smartphone.

The accused is a Swiss referee who was already active in the Super League.

The trial will take place on Monday at the Feldkirch regional court. blue News will report on the case on site. Show more

The case has made international headlines: a former top Swiss referee is alleged to have secretly made intimate recordings of the players during his time as a club official at Austrian football club SCR Altach. He allegedly filmed and photographed the female footballers in the dressing room with a hidden smartphone and through the keyhole.

According to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office, around 30 women were identified in the footage. The youngest victim was born in 2007, the oldest in 1995. The media is talking about the so-called peeping Tom scandal. Even the British newspaper "Guardian" reported on the case.

On Monday, the accused, who according to media reports is resident in the canton of St. Gallen, will have to answer to the Feldkirch regional court. The charges relate to sexual images of minors and unauthorized image recordings. The accused is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.

Subscription for child pornography

The case got rolling after the man was targeted by Swiss and German authorities. The reason: he is said to have taken out a kind of subscription with an illegal streaming provider for child pornography videos. It is suspected that the man got wind of the investigation: Shortly before his home was searched, he resigned from his position at SCR Altach.

According to the criminal complaint, the recordings he made date back to 2018 and were not only made in the women's changing room at SCR Altach, but also in a gym, as reported by ORF Vorarlberg. The suspect had attempted to produce "pornographic images" of minors of legal age himself.

The scandal also made waves politically. Sports Minister Michaela Schmidt spoke of "disgusting" accusations. If female athletes "are not even safe in their own changing rooms, then they no longer have a safe place", she said and called for a complete investigation.

Club wants to present measures

SCR Altach explained that they had organized support for the affected players together with external victim support agencies. The club is also working on additional protection and prevention measures - in cooperation with the Austrian Football Association and the sports promotion agency. Concrete steps are to be presented in March.

The municipality of Altach is located directly on the Swiss border. SCR Altach is the region's sporting flagship - both the men's and women's teams play in the first national league.