A security camera captures footage of a tornado sweeping across the court during a tennis tournament in Kappel, SO—right next to the players. This phenomenon is not an isolated incident.

Here's what it's all about A tornado caught players by surprise during a tennis tournament in Kappel, SO.

No one was injured.

Similar incidents have already occurred on tennis courts in Austria. Summary created with

It happened during a tennis match: Shortly after the serve, a whirlwind formed on the court behind the player. The rotating air current whipped up the sand, rushed right through the player, swept his cap off his head, and then moved across the entire grounds of the Kappel Sports Center in the canton of Solothurn.

“It was impressive,” says Jürg Bitterli, who is in charge of the sports center’s infrastructure. The incident took place during a tournament on July 4—and was captured on surveillance camera.

No one was injured. According to Bitterli, those on the field never felt afraid at any point. “You just can’t keep playing at a moment like that.” Moreover, this isn’t the first time this weather phenomenon has occurred in Kappel: “During the last incident, a beach umbrella was blown four meters into the air,” said Bitterli.

Several incidents in Austria

Scenes like this aren't all that unusual at tennis facilities. Back in September 2021, a tornado struck a tennis court in Linz, Austria the headlines: The whirlwind even tore off parts of a roof.

And in Weyer, also in Austria, a tornado was filmed on a sandy field on May 1, 2026. The video spread rapidly on social media and initially sparked speculation as to whether it had been created using artificial intelligence. As was later confirmed, it was in fact a real weather phenomenon.

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These incidents are no coincidence: Tennis courts are often open and offer little resistance to the wind. In addition, hard courts and clay courts in particular can heat up significantly on hot summer days—this heat can promote the rise of air. When colder air and wind shear are also present, small-scale vortices can form.

A dust devil also stands out immediately in an open area because it whips up sand, dust, leaves, or other light objects.

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