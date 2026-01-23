After three record summers in a row, the Swiss hotel industry is likely to slow down somewhat in 2026. How stable will demand remain, which markets are struggling, and what does the outlook look like for SAC huts this summer?

A total of 25.1 million overnight stays were recorded during the 2025 summer season (May through October).

SAC Huts and the Hotel Industry Tourism in Switzerland is booming—will it be another record-breaking summer?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland experienced a tourism boom in 2025 with record-breaking overnight stays, driven by both domestic and international guests.

However, a stabilization or slight decline is expected for 2026, partly due to geopolitical crises, weaker long-haul markets, and rising costs.

While domestic demand remains stable and some markets are growing, declining visitor numbers from Asia are the main factor holding back growth.

Hikes through the majestic Alps, swimming in deep-blue lakes, and balmy evenings when the setting sun bathes the sky above the mountains in shades of gold and pink. Last summer, numerous influencers and tourists posted such videos about their vacations in Switzerland.

“Switzerland has gained popularity as a vacation and travel destination,” wrote a spokesperson for Switzerland Tourism at the time in response to a request from blue News. The figures also confirmed this: As the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported at the end of last year, the Swiss hotel industry recorded its third consecutive visitor record during the 2025 summer season.

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From May to October, a total of 25.1 million overnight stays (also known as “guest nights” in the industry) were recorded. This represents a 2.6 percent increase compared to the previous year. According to the FSO, this marks the first time the 25-million mark has been surpassed.

The number of overnight stays by foreign tourists rose by 2.4 percent to a record high of 13.4 million. Growth was particularly pronounced among American guests: with a total of 3.1 million overnight stays, the previous summer record was surpassed. Swiss travelers also traveled more frequently within their own country: the number of overnight stays by domestic travelers rose by 2.8 percent to 11.7 million.

Slight decline expected

Switzerland Tourism does not expect records to be broken again this year. “After several very strong years, we currently anticipate a largely stable trend, with only a slight decline in overnight stays compared to the exceptionally high levels of previous years,” Switzerland Tourism stated in response to a query from blue News.

The reason for this is the ongoing crisis in the Near and Middle East, which is weighing on international travel, according to a statement from Switzerland Tourism. HotellerieSuisse also confirmed this when asked. They cite disruptions in international air travel, rising costs, price-sensitive guests, a shortage of skilled workers, and more last-minute bookings as additional reasons.

“More than half of the businesses report negative effects such as cancellations and fewer new bookings due to the Middle East conflict. Urban businesses are particularly affected,” HotellerieSuisse added.

Nevertheless, Switzerland Tourism remains cautiously optimistic. Current industry surveys suggest that, despite existing uncertainties, the market is likely to remain stable for the summer of 2026. According to HotellerieSuisse as well, demand remains at a high level.

Domestic market stable, international market weak

However, a look at the latest figures reveals a shift in the origin of guests: In April 2026, hotel overnight stays by domestic guests rose by 5.1 percent compared to the previous year, while demand from abroad fell by 5.7 percent. At the same time, other source countries also showed positive trends. The U.S. and several European countries continued to record growth.

Switzerland Tourism observes a sustained enthusiasm for domestic vacations, which has grown since the pandemic, particularly in the domestic market. Last year, there were over 21 million overnight stays by Swiss guests, an increase of 1.4 percent. At the same time, travel abroad is becoming more attractive and easier to plan. As a result, demand is likely to level off in the future rather than continue to set new records.

“The backlog of bookings for Asia and the Gulf states will no longer be catchable by 2026,” says Simon Bosshart of Switzerland Tourism. KEYSTONE

For the summer season in July and August, Switzerland Tourism expects stable demand not only from Switzerland but also from Germany, the U.S., the U.K., and France.

Stable to slightly rising demand is also expected for the DACH region. “Our offices in Germany report confidence that Switzerland is gaining popularity as a safe and nearby vacation destination, especially when overseas destinations are completely off the table or burdened by uncertainties,” Switzerland Tourism told blue News.

In contrast, a decline is expected from the United Kingdom and the Nordic countries. This is due to an above-average number of overnight stays last year, which is likely attributable to the Women’s European Football Championship.

A slight decline in demand is anticipated for Italy and France, resulting in a projected 3 percent year-over-year decrease for Europe as a whole.

North America remains a reliable pillar, even though demand from Canada is expected to decline slightly. Brazil, on the other hand, is gaining ground. Overall, the region is expected to remain just below the previous year’s level. “Switzerland is already highly popular among the relevant target groups in the U.S. and Brazil—and continues to gain popularity, now as an alternative to vacation destinations in the Middle East, particularly in the luxury segment,” Switzerland Tourism adds.

Weak long-haul markets slow growth

The situation in other long-haul markets remains significantly more challenging. While a slow recovery is emerging in the Gulf states—particularly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—levels remain below the previous year.

The decline is even more pronounced in Asia: While China is expected to deliver stable figures, a drop of around 18 percent is anticipated from other Asian markets as well as India. This is due, among other things, to ongoing uncertainties surrounding key connecting flights via the Gulf hubs.

“The booking backlog for Asia and the Gulf states will be impossible to make up by 2026,” says Simon Bosshart of Switzerland Tourism in the Switzerland Tourism press release.

Mixed trends domestically

Within Switzerland, the picture is mixed: While the premium segment—i.e., four- and five-star hotels—is recovering more quickly, more affordable three-star establishments remain under pressure, according to Switzerland Tourism.

“The luxury segment worldwide is much less affected by uncertainties,” Switzerland Tourism writes in response to an inquiry. Furthermore, the segment is significantly less impacted by the cancellation of connecting flights to Europe. For example, luxury travelers from Brazil are seeking alternatives to the relevant premium vacation destinations in the Persian Gulf. “Switzerland is ideally positioned here,” the statement continues.

Alternative forms of accommodation, on the other hand, are benefiting significantly: campgrounds, vacation rentals, and youth hostels are seeing rising booking numbers, particularly thanks to strong demand from domestic travelers and those from neighboring countries. “Switzerland’s image as a politically stable and safe destination is a major advantage here,” the statement from Switzerland Tourism continues.

2025 was also a record year for SAC huts

It’s not just the hotel industry looking back on a record year: SAC huts also recorded more overnight stays in 2025 than ever before. A total of 409,000 overnight stays were recorded, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the previous year.

However, it is currently impossible to say what this summer will be like. Nor is it clear whether there will be another record year. “Visitor numbers at SAC huts are heavily dependent on weather conditions,” says Bruno Lüthi, Head of Hut Operations at the SAC, in response to a query from blue News.

The SAC huts also recorded more overnight stays in 2025 than ever before. (File photo) sda

“However, recent years suggest that mountain and hut experiences will continue to be in high demand,” Lüthi added. The peak season and vacation months of July and August are particularly popular. After that, it’s mainly the weekends until the end of the season.

There are several reasons for the high popularity of SAC huts—including the increasing heat: it is often cooler in higher-altitude regions. In addition, mountain and hut experiences have been particularly in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic and are increasingly sought after by younger guests and families as well.