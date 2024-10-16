In Geneva, a Brazilian tourist was felled by the fact that he did not scan a paper bag at the self-checkout. Picture: KEYSTONE

Renan de Araújo did not scan the paper bag at the self-checkout of a Migros store in Geneva - unknowingly, according to his own account. Migros fined him heavily.

Dominik Müller

He was unaware that the carrier bags are subject to a charge in Switzerland.

The fine of 200 francs was "disproportionate".

According to Migros, the value of the stolen goods does not play a role in determining the fine. Show more

On Friday, the Brazilian Renan de Araújo traveled to Geneva for a conference. Two days later, he visited the Migros branch at Cornavin station to buy Swiss chocolate. According to his own account, he made a serious mistake: "I went to the self-checkout and wasn't asked if I wanted to add a bag. So I assumed they were free," says the 29-year-old to "Nau".

The paper bags are free in his home country. He was all the more surprised when he was stopped by staff after paying and asked for his receipt. "Then I was taken to the back room," says de Araújo.

There, the tourist had to fill out a form in French. The penalty: a 200 franc charge for theft.

He considers the fine to be disproportionate "for a 40-centime sack that I didn't know I had to pay". He was also not allowed to keep the paper bag. He vented his anger on X.

Migros defends the amount of the fine

Migros does not want to comment on the specific case. However, when asked by "Nau", spokesman Tristan Cerf emphasized that Migros paper carrier bags are subject to a charge. The price is stated on the carrier bag, which also has a barcode.

The fine for the theft applies regardless of the amount of the stolen goods. So even in the case of a paper bag for 40 centimes.