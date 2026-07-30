Commotion on Lake Maggiore: An unexploded hand grenade prompted the Swiss Army to respond. The explosive device had been found by a tourist.

Here's what it's all about On Thursday, a hand grenade at Lake Maggiore put the Ticino Cantonal Police's bomb squad on high alert.

The police reported that they had moved the hand grenade to a safe location.

A tourist had found the 85 training hand grenade earlier. Summary created with

An unexploded hand grenade was found Thursday in Locarno, Ticino. A tourist had found the Swiss Army’s Type 85 training hand grenade in Lake Maggiore and brought it to the shore of Parco della Pace. There, the explosives unit of the Ticino Cantonal Police examined the unexploded ordnance.

The hand grenade was taken to a safe location, as the police further reported. It is to be destroyed there.

In a public notice, the Ticino Cantonal Police warns against touching projectiles, as they could cause explosions. They also advise marking the location where the projectile was found and notifying the police immediately.