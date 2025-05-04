How do you reach a mountain village without cars, protect victims better and relieve an overcrowded excursion destination? The people of Glarus will answer these questions directly at the Landsgemeinde.

One of the items on the agenda is the construction of a new funicular railroad for around CHF 24 million to provide future access to car-free Braunwald.

From 2026, car-free days are to be introduced on three Sundays in summer in the heavily frequented Klöntal valley, as specified by the authorities and put to the vote.

12.48 pm Braunwald will definitely get a funicular railway Surprisingly, another political evergreen was dealt with without any discussion: The car-free resort of Braunwald will continue to be served by a funicular in the future. A new cable car will replace the existing feeder cable car, which is over 100 years old, as its concession expires in 2035. The Landsgemeinde passed the bill unchanged at the request of the Landrat, the parliament. Over the last few months, critical voices had been growing in the canton, calling for a new gondola lift to be built to the village at 1256 meters above sea level, which is inaccessible by road. The critics feared that a funicular instead of a gondola lift would make Braunwald less accessible. As it turned out, their influence was less than expected.

12.08 p.m. Klöntal gets car-free Sundays Three car-free summer Sundays are to be introduced at the popular Glarus excursion destination of Klöntalersee. The Glarus cantonal council thus substantiated its decision from 2022 to introduce these "Slow Sundays". The Klöntal recreational area, which is also popular with the people of Zurich and therefore often overcrowded, is a perennial political issue in the Alpine canton. A proposal by the Young Greens to introduce car-free Sundays was approved by the cantonal assembly three years ago. The proposal has now been fleshed out by the authorities: From 2026, the Klöntal valley is to be closed to motor vehicles on the last Sunday in June, July and August and will only be open to non-motorized traffic - hikers and cyclists. After another lively "Klöntal discussion", the Landsgemeinde passed the bill unchanged with a clear majority.

11.32 a.m. Tax rate remains the same At the request of the government and parliament, the tax rate was also approved without discussion at 58% of the basic tax. The government speaks of a worrying forecast for the future. "However, the revenue side is developing positively," explained Landammann Becker. The government and district council therefore see no need for a tax increase at present.

11.25 a.m. Police law amendment is accepted The people of Glarus approved an amendment to the Police Act without discussion. The cantonal police will be given more powers to order measures against violent persons. They will now be able to impose a zone or contact ban on violent persons. Victims of domestic violence would thus be better protected, argued the Glarus cantonal parliament.

11.15 a.m. Self-determination of the disabled is promoted On Sunday morning, after a lively debate, the Glarus cantonal assembly implemented the requirements of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities with a new law. It is intended to give disabled people more self-determination and participation in society. The issue of cantonal contributions to the four Glarus institutions for the disabled led to discussions. The government and parliament bill no longer provides for contributions towards the investment costs of the homes for extensions and new buildings. These are now to be financed via tariffs.

10.15 a.m. Glarus governor promotes joint future planning After the ceremonial entry of the authorities, Landammann Kaspar Becker opened the annual Landsgemeinde in Glarus on Sunday morning. In his opening address at around 10 a.m., he appealed to the "fellow countrymen" to shape the future together. "Our culture is not the motto 'tit for tat', but standing together, developing together and thus shaping the future," recalled the centrist politician in the "Ring" on the fence square in Glarus. When the most powerful people in the world live out their narcissism without regard for losses of any kind and pursue an egotistical agenda, it gives pause for thought and leads to global uncertainty. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti is also among the guests of honor. Show more

At the Landsgemeinde, which traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, the voters of Glarus decide on the future development of the car-free vacation resort of Braunwald and better protection for victims of domestic violence. In addition, the decision to have car-free Sundays in the popular excursion destination of Klöntal becomes a reality.

The funicular railroad to Braunwald, the only connection to the outside world, is getting on in years. The over 100-year-old funicular leads to the car-free mountain village at 1256 meters above sea level, which is otherwise only accessible via forest roads. The funicular is set to remain in operation until 2035, after which the concession will expire.

The cantonal government is proposing the construction of a new funicular at a cost of around CHF 24 million. The idea of a gondola lift was previously rejected due to the costs being almost twice as high. However, critics fear that a funicular instead of a gondola lift would make Braunwald less accessible.

Three car-free Sundays in Klöntal

Another long-running issue on the Glarus political stage is the car-free Sundays in the popular and therefore often overcrowded Klöntal recreational area.

A proposal by the Young Greens to introduce such days was already approved by the Landsgemeinde three years ago. The proposal has now been fleshed out by the authorities: From 2026, the Klöntal is to be closed to motor vehicles on the last Sunday in June, July and August. The Glarus electorate now has the final say.

Another of the twelve items on the agenda is an amendment to the Police Act. The cantonal police are to be given more powers to order measures, for example they are to be able to impose a zone or contact ban on violent persons. Victims of domestic violence would thus be better protected, argued the Glarus Landrat, the cantonal parliament.

Voting rights from 16

The people of Glarus are only familiar with ballots for federal proposals and cantonal elections. Votes at cantonal level are only held at the cantonal assembly.

The Landsgemeinde thus has the function of a people's parliament. Anyone aged 16 or over is entitled to vote. Spontaneous amendments can also be tabled - a scenario that is not possible at the ballot box. The cantonal parliament only has a preliminary advisory function for the Landsgemeinde's business.