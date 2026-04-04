A historic Rhaetian Railway panoramic carriage on the Bernina line. Image: Keystone

Rhaetian Railway staff are also feeling the effects of the harsher tone: train attendants are increasingly experiencing verbal abuse, threats and disrespectful behavior.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Like other Swiss mountain railroads, the Rhaetian Railway is being stormed by tourists.

The staff of the railroad, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have to contend with disrespectful and irascible passengers.

"Sometimes we have to call in the police or the border guards," says Stefano Plozza, train manager at RHB (Rhaetian Railway).

Many train conductors give up their job after a few years because they are constantly confronted with stressful situations caused by conflicts with tourists. Show more

Aggressive behavior by passengers towards train staff is also on the rise in Switzerland - even the mountain railroads are now affected. Lukas Mathyer, team leader of the train attendants at Jungfrau Railways, recently told SRF that the tone on the trains has "become much harsher, especially since the pandemic - respect has noticeably diminished". blue News also spoke to Stefano Plozza, train manager at Rhaetian Railway, about this.

Mr. Plozza, how do tourists behave on the Rhaetian Railway?

Even on our trains, respect is becoming less and less, people have high expectations. In Tirano, for example, it often happens that passengers come to the train crew to ask for information without greeting or thanking them. They also quickly get upset if they are found with an "invalid" ticket.

What do you think makes tourists increasingly impatient?

Perhaps we are used to having all the comforts - here, now and immediately. Our guests are constantly asking for internet connections instead of enjoying the scenery. Sometimes it seems as if they live in a surreal world. They seem to be in a constant hurry.

What do you do in cases where you are shown disrespect?

We always try to find a peaceful solution, but it's not always easy and sometimes we even have to call in the police or border guards.

A Rhaetian Railway train passes the Landwasser Viaduct on the Albula line. (archive picture) Bild: sda

How are employees prepared to deal with tense situations with passengers?

We hold regular training sessions with experts in order to deal with such cases in the best possible way, as they are becoming increasingly common.

In Tirano, it often happens that many tourists with valid tickets are waiting for a train, but there are not enough seats available. Is it possible to reserve a seat in your coaches?

It is possible to reserve seats in our carriages on regional trains, but it is not compulsory. However, reservations are compulsory on the Bernina Express and the Glacier Express.

In an increasingly digital world, has the physical presence of staff on trains become more important in order to respond to passengers' emotions, or is it perceived as an obstacle by those who want to do everything via an app?

In my opinion, the presence of staff on the train is still perceived positively by customers, with a few exceptions. Especially on panoramic trains, tourists like to ask for information about the scenery and technical data about the train and the route.

The number of your colleagues who change jobs after a few years is increasing. Do you think that the behavior of tourists has a significant influence on this phenomenon?

Yes, more and more colleagues feel stressed by these conflict situations on the trains. That's why many people, especially young people, leave the profession after a few years.

What would you specifically ask politicians or transport companies to do to improve the situation?

To improve the situation on the trains - and I'm speaking for our rail company here - it would make sense to employ more staff, namely two train attendants instead of just one who has to look after the entire train. A stronger presence of security staff would also be desirable.

I also think it would be a good idea to limit the number of seats, as is the case with airlines. In other words, numbered seats.