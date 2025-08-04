Maintenance work will be carried out at Zurich Airport station from August 11. Symbolbild: Keystone

Due to maintenance work at Zurich Airport station, there will be changes to train services from August 11.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB will be carrying out maintenance work at Zurich Airport station from August 11 to October 3.

IC5 and EC trains will be rerouted between Zurich main station and Winterthur and will not stop at Zurich Airport.

IR36 trains will terminate in Zurich Oerlikon and will not run between Zurich Oerlikon and Zurich Airport. Show more

From August 11 to October 3, SBB will be carrying out maintenance work on the rails at Zurich Airport station and one track will be closed during the work. This will result in changes to the timetable, as the company writes in a press release.

Specifically, the IC5 trains in the Lausanne-Zurich HB-Rorschach direction will be rerouted between Zurich HB and Winterthur and will not stop at Zurich Airport. The EC trains from Zurich HB in the direction of Munich will be diverted between Zurich HB and Winterthur and will also not stop at Zurich Airport. And the IR36 trains from Basel SBB to Zurich Airport will terminate in Zurich Oerlikon and will be canceled in both directions between Zurich Oerlikon and Zurich Airport.

"Passengers are asked to use the other connections," write SBB. Customers are also advised to check the connections in the online timetable or the SBB Mobile app before each journey.

