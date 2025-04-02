There was track damage between Wankdorf and Ostermundigen BE. Screenshot

The Swiss Federal Railways reported track damage between Bern's Wankdorf station and Ostermundigen BE. Commuters had to expect delays.

Petar Marjanović

Track damage was discovered on the railroad line between Bern's Wankdorf station and Ostermundigen BE on Wednesday afternoon. SBB warned of restrictions and delays on its operating situation page. The disruption was lifted before 8pm.

The track damage was on the line between Bern and Thun. Various Intercity and Eurocity trains run there to Interlaken Ost, Valais and Italy.