The Uetlibergbahn line will be completely closed for five months. sda

The Zurich Uetliberg Railway will be closed between Triemli and Uetliberg for five months in order to renew the track. The work will begin in February and end in December.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Uetlibergbahn in Zurich will be closed for five months.

This applies at least to the line between Zurich Triemli and Uitikon Waldegg and between Ringlikon and Uetliberg.

The reason for this is that they have reached the end of their service life.

Replacement buses will be used. Show more

The Uetliberg line in Zurich is being renovated. At least part of it. This is because the sections between Zurich Triemli and Uitikon Waldegg and between Ringlikon and Uetliberg have reached the end of their service life.

The Sihltal Zürich Uetliberg Bahn (SZU) needs to replace the entire substructure and superstructure, the SZU has announced. The refurbishment should ensure that the track infrastructure lasts for the next 40 to 50 years.

In addition to renewing the track, the slope and track drainage systems will also be adapted, stream culverts renovated and level crossings modernized. In the Berghof area, the double track will be extended to optimize traffic flow.

Construction work will last from mid-February to December 2025

The construction work will also take place at night from mid-February to December 2025. For the project, the SZU is also ordering a total closure of the route between Zurich Triemli and Uetliberg from May 19 to October 5, 2025.

During this time, replacement buses will run between Zurich Schweighof and Uetliberg, but passengers must expect longer travel times.

For safety reasons, some hiking trails will be diverted or closed during the closure. However, the restaurant on the Uetliberg will remain open during the entire construction period.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.