The incident occurred on Wednesday evening above Brienz/Brinzauls, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. The 35-year-old farmer was driving his tractor on a dirt road in the direction of Propissi Sot when he veered off the road to the left for unknown reasons.
The vehicle subsequently overturned and plunged down the slope, crossed the Voia d'Aclas below and finally crashed into a tree. The tractor came to a standstill totally damaged but standing on its wheels.
Driver can free himself
The driver was very lucky: despite the violent rollover, he only suffered minor injuries. He was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power before the emergency services arrived.
The Graubünden cantonal police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.