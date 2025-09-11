  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Brienz GR Tractor overturns on a slope and crashes into a tree

Sven Ziegler

11.9.2025

The tractor overturned on a slope.
The tractor overturned on a slope.
Kapo GR

A stroke of luck in Graubünden: An agricultural vehicle overturned in Brienz GR on Wednesday evening and only came to a halt against a tree. The driver was only slightly injured.

11.09.2025, 14:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 35-year-old lost control of his tractor in Brienz/Brinzauls.
  • The vehicle overturned on a slope and crashed into a tree.
  • The driver was able to leave the wreckage on his own and only suffered minor injuries.
Show more

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening above Brienz/Brinzauls, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. The 35-year-old farmer was driving his tractor on a dirt road in the direction of Propissi Sot when he veered off the road to the left for unknown reasons.

The vehicle subsequently overturned and plunged down the slope, crossed the Voia d'Aclas below and finally crashed into a tree. The tractor came to a standstill totally damaged but standing on its wheels.

Driver can free himself

The driver was very lucky: despite the violent rollover, he only suffered minor injuries. He was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power before the emergency services arrived.

The Graubünden cantonal police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

