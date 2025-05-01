The motto for May Day 2025 is "Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together!". (archive image) Image: Keystone

May Day events will be held throughout Switzerland this Thursday under the motto "Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together!". The trade unions have called on the working population to mobilize against right-wing extremist circles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under the motto "Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together!", May Day events are taking place throughout Switzerland this Thursday.

The trade unions have called on the working population to mobilize against right-wing extremist circles.

The trade union federation is expecting tens of thousands of people to take to the streets again this year on May 1.

Festivals, demonstrations and events will take place in over 50 cities and municipalities. Show more

The social and trade union movement faces the challenge of asserting itself against the alliance of right-wing extremists, large corporations and the neoliberal elite, according to the call from the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) in the run-up to Labor Day.

"Right-wing extremists around the world are working hand in hand with billionaires, libertarians and fundamentalist circles against the working population," said the SGB. A counter-revolution of big business against the social progress of recent decades is underway. Gender equality and other hard-won rights are being attacked head-on.

Agitation against foreigners and other minorities is being used to distract attention from the real problems, while the welfare state and labor law are being systematically dismantled, the umbrella organization continued. The purchasing power of working people is falling, while shareholders and entrepreneurs are getting richer. However, no solutions are being offered to concrete problems such as the loss of purchasing power and rising rents.

Events in over 50 municipalities

The trade union federation is once again expecting tens of thousands of people to take to the streets on May Day this year. Festivals, demonstrations and events will take place in over 50 cities and municipalities.

The speeches by the two SP Federal Councillors are likely to attract a great deal of interest. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will be appearing in Fribourg and Beat Jans in Olten SO. The SP Co-Presidency around Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth will be appearing at several events. Meyer will be speaking in Winterthur ZH, Lenzburg AG and Wohlen AG. Wermuth, for his part, will be present in Liestal and Solothurn.

SGB President Pierre-Yves Maillard will be appearing in Le Sentier VD and St. Gallen this year. Vania Alleva, SGB Vice-President and Unia President, will give the keynote speech at the rally in Zurich.