Four tradesmen took over 100,000 francs in cash from a 92-year-old woman by carrying out overpriced work on her house and also allegedly stole from her. The police then intervened.

"Can we clean her façade or repair her garden fence?" This or something similar is how four men may have persuaded a 92-year-old woman to let them carry out repair and cleaning work on her home in Stetten SH.

Over the course of several weeks, the four tradesmen, aged between 18 and 40, carried out various jobs on the building and were paid in cash by the senior citizen. According to a report from the Schaffhausen police, they received over 100,000 francs from her.

Then someone becomes suspicious and calls the police. It is not clear from the report who this is.

Jewelry also stolen

The police officers arrest the tradesmen in Stetten SH. With the help of specialists from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, they also discover a small amount of cocaine and a bag of worms in their car.

According to initial investigations, the men used the worms to trick the senior citizen into believing she had woodworm infestation in her house.

During the period in which the craftsmen were active in the victim's house, jewelry worth several 10,000 francs disappeared. According to the police, the four people arrested are strongly suspected of being responsible.

In connection with this case, the Schaffhausen police have issued a warning against spontaneous door-to-door sales of home improvement services. The providers would often only deliver overpriced botched work. Instead, homeowners should ask for a written quote and compare it with other quotes for the same work.