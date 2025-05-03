The building of the former "Ryburg" restaurant in Möhlin AG will soon be a thing of the past. Google Street View

The historic "Ryburg" restaurant in Möhlin AG will soon be replaced by modern residential buildings. 15 apartments and a commercial space are to be built on the site.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Ryburg" restaurant in Möhlin AG was once a local meeting place with a history dating back to 1872.

Now it is about to be demolished after most recently serving as refugee accommodation.

Möhliner Anec AG is planning two apartment buildings with 15 apartments and commercial space on the site. Show more

The "Ryburg" restaurant, known to residents of Möhlin AG as the "Nidli", has a long history in the village. However, it has been quiet since 2017, after the last round was served.

In recent years, the building has served as temporary accommodation for refugees. Now a significant change is imminent: two apartment buildings with a total of 15 apartments and a commercial space are to be built on the site, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Möhliner Anec AG is planning the construction project. The plan is for 2.5 to 4.5-room apartments. Construction work is to begin on the current parking lot and the site of the restaurant, with one of the buildings being given an extension.

Construction could start in winter

The planning application has recently gone on public display and the plans have been agreed with the municipality's specialist commission for core zones, as the building is subject to volume protection. If everything goes according to plan, construction work could start as early as next winter.

The "Ryburg" has an eventful history dating back to 1872. Originally known as the "Restaurant zur Pinte", it was one of two such establishments in the village. The exact circumstances of the name change are unclear, but the inn remains an important part of local history, even if it will soon disappear from the townscape.