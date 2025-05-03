The "Ryburg" restaurant, known to residents of Möhlin AG as the "Nidli", has a long history in the village. However, it has been quiet since 2017, after the last round was served.
In recent years, the building has served as temporary accommodation for refugees. Now a significant change is imminent: two apartment buildings with a total of 15 apartments and a commercial space are to be built on the site, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.
Möhliner Anec AG is planning the construction project. The plan is for 2.5 to 4.5-room apartments. Construction work is to begin on the current parking lot and the site of the restaurant, with one of the buildings being given an extension.
Construction could start in winter
The planning application has recently gone on public display and the plans have been agreed with the municipality's specialist commission for core zones, as the building is subject to volume protection. If everything goes according to plan, construction work could start as early as next winter.
The "Ryburg" has an eventful history dating back to 1872. Originally known as the "Restaurant zur Pinte", it was one of two such establishments in the village. The exact circumstances of the name change are unclear, but the inn remains an important part of local history, even if it will soon disappear from the townscape.