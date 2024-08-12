The three Habermacher bakeries in Littau, Ebikon and Kriens will soon have to close. (symbolic image) sda

The Habermacher bakery is closing its three branches in Ebikon, Littau and Kriens. The traditional family business has filed for bankruptcy.

Andreas Fischer

Now the next traditional business has been hit. The Habermacher bakery is going bankrupt. The branches in Ebikon, Kriens and the Lucerne district of Littau will remain permanently closed, the "Luzerner Zeitung" has learned.

Employees at all three branches are currently on vacation, as can be read on the bakery's website. Actually, croissants, bread and hot lunch menus should have been available again from Friday morning.

However, managing director Daniel Habermacher had already addressed the employees last week and announced the permanent closure, reports the "Luzerner Zeitung", citing an email from the management. He justified this with the over-indebtedness of the family business.

The end after 86 years

The Habermacher family is currently unwilling to provide any information on the reasons for the bankruptcy. Habermacher has referred the employees to the bankruptcy office for further information. It is currently unclear what consequences the bankruptcy will have for them.

The Habermacher bakery existed for 86 years. Founded in 1938 in Schübelbach SZ, the bakery moved to Ebikon in 1986. The following years were characterized by growth: Other bakeries were taken over, the bakery was enlarged, new branches were opened and, from 2008, the canteen at the Heimbach vocational school in Lucerne was operated.

However, the first branch closures followed from 2015 and the canteen operations were discontinued again. At the time, Habermacher cited the fierce competition in Lucerne as the reason. In addition, the growing take-away offerings of the major distributors had also caused problems.

The bakery produced its baked goods not only for the branches, but also for many restaurants, hotels, care homes and hospitals in the Lucerne and Zug area, according to the website.