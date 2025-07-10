Kölli-Beck in Thalwil ZH has to close. Screenshot Google Review

After 190 years, Thalwil's oldest family bakery is closing its doors for good. Due to a lack of space and necessary investments, the next generation will not be able to take over Kölli-Beck.

After 190 years, it's over: the traditional bakery "Kölli-Beck" has to close for good. It is the oldest family business in Thalwil ZH, as the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" writes.

The main branch in Thalwil was open for the last time at the end of June. It was the first of four branches to close. The other stores in Gattikon, Oberrieden and the second store in Thalwil will close on July 27.

Hansruedi Kölliker and his wife Marita are the sixth generation to run the bakery. At the beginning of March, they announced that they would be closing the business in the summer.

Nevertheless, there is one positive aspect: various regional bakeries are moving into the former Kölli branches. Screenshot Website

The reason for this: Their son Fredi wanted to take over the branches, but major investments in the bakery and a lack of space made a takeover impossible.

Various regional bakeries move in

Nevertheless, there is one positive aspect: various regional bakeries are moving into the former Kölli branches and taking on most of the employees.

"We are very proud that various family businesses, some of which have also existed for generations, are taking over from us," Hansruedi Kölliker told the newspaper.

The bakery will remain in operation until the end of July to supply the locations that are still open. Once all Kölli-Becks are closed, the bakery will become a commercial space for "neighborhood-compatible use". Hansruedi Kölliker does not yet want to say exactly what this means.

