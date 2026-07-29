After more than five generations of family ownership, the history of the Gasthof Bären has come to an end. This traditional tavern shaped village life in Rapperswil, Bern, for decades. The future of the building remains uncertain.

The Rapperswil (BE) City Council has rejected a proposal to take over the Gasthof Bären.

No Rescue for the “Bear” Traditional Bern Restaurant Closes After Five Generations of Family History

Here's what it's all about The historic Gasthof Bären in Rapperswil, Bern, has closed its doors.

As a result, the region is losing a popular gathering place.

The municipality has decided not to take over the restaurant. Summary created with

Gasthof Bären in Rapperswil, Bern, is closed. The doors of this long-established restaurant have been closed since Tuesday.

“Ernst Räz is retiring after more than forty-five years of dedicated service as a chef, restaurant owner, and host,” according to a press release. Apparently, no successor has been found. This marks the end of an important chapter in the history of local gastronomy.

The Gasthof Bären has been owned by the Räz family for five generations. For decades, the inn played a central role in the region’s social life. It served as a central gathering place for clubs, regulars’ tables, and village festivals.

Municipality Considered a Takeover

“The host family looks back on the past decades with great gratitude,” the statement continues. Their thanks go first and foremost to their loyal guests, “who have filled the house with life.” Special thanks also go to the entire team.

It has not yet been decided how the building will be used in the future. At the town meeting last December, a resident suggested that the town of Rapperswil take over the “Bären” in order to preserve this popular gathering place in the village. The news portal "Ajour" reports.

The decision has now been made: Town Clerk Sandra Guggisberg told “Ajour” that the town council is critical of taking over the restaurant. The council believes that operating a restaurant is not part of the town’s responsibilities and will therefore not proceed with the plan. However, the closure of this traditional restaurant is deeply regretted.

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