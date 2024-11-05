After 70 years, the traditional Wohlen company is closing down. Screenshot Google Maps

Lea Oetiker

After 70 years, it's the end: the traditional Strebel Uhren Schmuck store in Wohlen AG is closing for good. The couple Heinz and Gabriela Strebel, who have run the business for the last 30 years, are retiring.

Heinz Strebel tells the "Aargauer Zeitung" (AZ): "As you know, we're not getting any younger. Our three grown-up children have almost completed their education and are all going in a different direction." This was not an easy decision. A lot of heart and soul goes into the business. He, his wife and his parents had run and built up the business for seven decades.

Known for genuine jewelry and quality

During their self-employment, they always had to adapt to changes in time and society, the 61-year-old told the newspaper. However, they have never changed their main characteristics: "We are known for genuine jewelry and quality from Swiss watch brands. We don't sell discount goods from China," says Strebel.

But before the couple can enjoy their retirement, they still have a few tough months ahead of them with a sale and the closure of the business. Everything is expected to be completed by the end of January.

The couple are taking it in their stride. "We'll be there for people during this time and look forward to welcoming many familiar faces once again," he says.

The property at Zentralstrasse 19 belongs to Gebrüder Dreifuss AG. Those responsible do not yet know what will happen to the store space after the Strebels move out, as they explained when asked by AZ.