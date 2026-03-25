In Herisau in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, a restaurant has to close after 115 years. Bild: KEYSTONE

The "Baracca" in Herisau is history: the restaurant in Schachen is closing after the search for a successor was unsuccessful. The property is to be turned into apartments.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional restaurant "Baracca" in Herisau is closing for good after more than 115 years, as no successor has been found for the landlord.

Despite decades of family management and great regional significance, the restaurant was unable to continue.

The property is converted into apartments. Show more

After more than a century, the Schachen restaurant, better known as the "Baracca", in Herisau is closing for good, as reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt " newspaper. A successor for the last landlord, Giuseppe "Pepi" Sagrafena, could not be found. The property is now being converted into apartments.

The "Baracca" had been family-owned for 115 years. Sagrafena continued to run the business until September 2025 - even after the death of his wife. However, the difficult location and changing conditions in the catering industry made the search for a successor unsuccessful.

Hairdressing salon to be retained

The "Baracca" has its roots in the construction of the Lake Constance-Toggenburg Railway at the beginning of the 20th century. As the "St. Galler Tagblatt" reports, the landlady used to cater for Italian guest workers in a barrack, which later became the restaurant.

A formative figure was Santina Sagrafena, who ran the business for over 60 years from 1946 and attracted guests from far beyond the region. After her death in 2008, her nephew Pepi took over.

The history of the traditional restaurant is now coming to an end with the renovation. However, a piece of the past will be preserved: A new use - such as a museum - is still being sought for the historic hairdressing salon in the building.

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