Modehaus Felber has been an integral part of Willisau since 1908. The store will close in January 2026 - but with "1517 Mode & Mehr", a new fashionable start is already on the horizon.

The Felber fashion store in the heart of Willisau LU will close at the end of January 2026 - marking the end of an era after more than 117 years. Since 1908, the traditional store on Hauptgasse has shaped the townscape and dressed generations of customers. Almost a hundred apprentices were trained during this time, as the "Willisauer Bote" reports.

The specialist store was founded by Franz Felber in 1908, and his son continued to run the business for decades - the slogan: "Whoever Felber dresses is envied" became famous in the 1970s. Since 1999, brothers Guido and Franz Felber have been running the family business in the third generation.

Now they are retiring: "As planned and with one laughing and one crying eye," Guido Felber is quoted as saying by the "Willisauer Boten" newspaper. The reason: changes in the retail trade, pressure from online sales and personal health reasons.

New fashion store moves in

The store will remain open until the end of January 2026. Since the beginning of November, a major clearance sale has been taking place on 340 square meters. The property remains in the family's possession, but the lease ends.

However, it won't be completely quiet on Hauptgasse: a new fashion store, "1517 Mode & Mehr", will move in in late summer 2026. "This will keep the retail mix in Städtli lively," says Guido Felber. He adds: "The future of city centers lies in the hands of consumers - if you think far, you shop close."