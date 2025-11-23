The Engel restaurant in Koblenz AG has closed its doors from one day to the next, writes the "Badener Tagblatt". The local council has officially ordered the closure - for legal reasons, according to the municipality.
The decision was "extremely difficult", writes the municipal council on its website. However, after several grace periods were granted, the legal situation left no other option. The municipality does not provide details for data protection reasons.
According to the "Badener Tagblatt", it is likely that the closure is related to the landlord's license. This is a prerequisite for a municipality to issue an operating license.
Time and again, businesses in the region have had to close without a valid license - including the Elefanten restaurant in Klingnau at the end of 2023 and the Krone in Rekingen in 2019.
Restaurant has already ceased operations once
The landlady of the Engel did not want to comment further to the newspaper, but said it was a temporary closure. Nevertheless, the news came as a surprise to guests. The traditional restaurant had already ceased operations in spring 2023 a few days after an announcement to this effect - at the time due to differing ideas about its future direction. Less than two months later, the Engel was open again: A former employee took over the restaurant.
Whether and when the restaurant will reopen remains unclear. However, the municipal council has stated that it is willing to look favorably on new perspectives or solutions for the Engel and - if possible - to support them.