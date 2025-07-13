  1. Residential Customers
Right next to the airport Traditional restaurant in the Zurich Oberland burns down

Sven Ziegler

13.7.2025

Major fire at "Speck" restaurant
Major fire at

Major fire in Fehraltorf ZH.

Image: BRK News

Major fire at

The "Speck" restaurant caught fire on Sunday night.

Image: BRK News

Major fire at

The fire broke out at around 3 am.

Image: BRK News

Major fire at

Over 100 firefighters are deployed to the blaze.

Image: BRK News

Major fire at

They are unable to save the restaurant.

Image: BRK News

Major fire in Fehraltorf ZH: the well-known restaurant "Speck" burns down on Sunday night. Nobody is injured, but the property damage is enormous.

13.07.2025, 08:52

13.07.2025, 09:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The "Speck" restaurant in Fehraltorf ZH burns down.
  • Despite a large-scale operation, the fire department is unable to save anything.
  • The restaurant remains closed.
Show more

It was an institution in the Zurich Oberland: the "Speck" restaurant in Fehraltorf was particularly popular with airplane fans. Located near the airport of the same name, the restaurant was known above all for its large selection of barbecues.

Now the restaurant is closed. The reason is a major fire on Sunday night, as the operators confirmed on Facebook. "We also have many unanswered questions at the moment. We'll let you know as soon as we know more."

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed the fire on request. A corresponding report was received shortly after 3 am. The airfield restaurant was on fire and the building was completely destroyed. Adjacent parts of the building, including a hangar and a workshop, were also damaged by the fire. However, no aircraft were damaged: The fire department brought all the aircraft to safety in good time. No one was injured.

A total of over 100 firefighters were deployed. The Zurich cantonal police have begun investigating the unknown cause of the fire. Fire investigators are busy securing evidence. Flight operations at Speck airfield have been completely suspended until further notice. All ancillary operations are also temporarily closed. The damage to property is estimated at several hundred thousand francs.