Major fire in Fehraltorf ZH: the well-known restaurant "Speck" burns down on Sunday night. Nobody is injured, but the property damage is enormous.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Speck" restaurant in Fehraltorf ZH burns down.

Despite a large-scale operation, the fire department is unable to save anything.

The restaurant remains closed. Show more

It was an institution in the Zurich Oberland: the "Speck" restaurant in Fehraltorf was particularly popular with airplane fans. Located near the airport of the same name, the restaurant was known above all for its large selection of barbecues.

Now the restaurant is closed. The reason is a major fire on Sunday night, as the operators confirmed on Facebook. "We also have many unanswered questions at the moment. We'll let you know as soon as we know more."

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed the fire on request. A corresponding report was received shortly after 3 am. The airfield restaurant was on fire and the building was completely destroyed. Adjacent parts of the building, including a hangar and a workshop, were also damaged by the fire. However, no aircraft were damaged: The fire department brought all the aircraft to safety in good time. No one was injured.

A total of over 100 firefighters were deployed. The Zurich cantonal police have begun investigating the unknown cause of the fire. Fire investigators are busy securing evidence. Flight operations at Speck airfield have been completely suspended until further notice. All ancillary operations are also temporarily closed. The damage to property is estimated at several hundred thousand francs.