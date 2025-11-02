The 12.7-millimeter cartridges are used in wheeled infantry fighting vehicles of the Swiss army, among other things. IMAGO/Zoonar (Symbolbild)

Another setback for Switzerland as an armaments location: the company Saltech is relocating the production of 12.7 millimeter cartridges from Solothurn to Hungary. The reason is the strict export laws.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The armaments company Saltech, which belongs to the Colt CZ group, is relocating the production of 12.7-millimeter cartridges from Solothurn to Hungary.

The reason given is the strict Swiss export laws.

As a result, many NATO countries exclude suppliers from Switzerland from tenders. Show more

The ammunition company Saltech, based in the canton of Solothurn, is relocating part of its production abroad. This was reported by the "SonntagsZeitung" (paid content). In future, 12.7-millimetre cartridges will no longer be manufactured in Switzerland, but at a sister company of the parent company Colt CZ in Hungary.

The reason for the relocation of production is "100 percent" the strict Swiss export laws, which have led to many NATO countries excluding suppliers from Switzerland from tenders. The Swiss Armed Forces' procurement volumes have also declined. "The decision was taken to ensure long-term operational flexibility within the Group while complying with all Swiss export regulations," Colt CZ said.

The NATO standard cartridges are also used by the Swiss Armed Forces, for example for heavy machine guns on wheeled infantry fighting vehicles. Saltech was sold to the Czech group in 2023 after the company ran into financial difficulties.

"Switzerland cannot afford to be boycotted"

According to Colt CZ, the 80 or so employees in Däniken and Dulliken will not be affected by the relocation.

Bernese SVP member of the Council of States Werner Salzmann sharply criticized the development. "As a neutral and independent country, Switzerland cannot afford to have more and more ammunition production relocated abroad," he told the newspaper. The production of ammunition is an important part of "our defense capability".

Salzmann is therefore calling for a strategic partnership between the Confederation and Saltech: "The Confederation must ensure that the ammunition factories remain in Switzerland".

The alarm bells are also ringing for Franziska Roth, member of the SP Council of States in Solothurn. "In view of the Russian threat, Switzerland cannot afford to be boycotted by its best friends and partners in terms of security policy."

