The thermal baths of Ovronnaz in Lower Valais are insolvent. Hundreds of employees are now fearing for their jobs.

The thermal baths of Ovronnaz in Lower Valais have been declared insolvent. The court of Martigny and Saint-Maurice ordered the dissolution of the company Thermalp Les Bains d'Ovronnaz SA in a ruling on August 27. According to the SCIV trade union, almost one hundred employees are directly affected.

"This announcement is a painful step for Ovronnaz, Lower Valais and the canton," reads a press release issued by the SCIV trade union on Wednesday. The Thermalp has long been a tourist flagship and a symbol of the region's dynamism.

It attracts numerous guests every year and makes a significant contribution to the economic and social vitality of the region. The SCIV is working with the relevant authorities to protect the rights of the employees affected and to support them in their efforts.

Thermal center and restaurant remain open for the time being

According to the Valais newspaper "Le Nouvelliste", which first reported on the insolvency, the thermal center and restaurant will continue to operate for the time being until a decision is made on whether to close or place them under the supervision of the authorities.

The newspaper first reported on the company's financial difficulties in June. According to the report, numerous creditors were demanding money back from the thermal baths. There was talk of an amount of at least three million francs.