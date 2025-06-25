The garden store on Neugasse in St. Gallen is closing on Thursday. Google Street View

The traditional business "Samen Höhener" in the old town of St. Gallen is closing. Economic pressure puts an end to the gardening business. Months before the decision, a burglary resulting in death shakes the owner family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional store "Samen Höhener" in the old town of St. Gallen is closing after 78 years.

High rent, online competition and poor accessibility led to the decision.

In December 2024, the owner also had to cope with a stroke of fate. Show more

A traditional garden store in the old town of St. Gallen is closing its doors on Thursday. "Samen Höhener", known as a popular meeting place for hobby gardeners and animal lovers, will cease trading after 78 years, as reported by the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper.

The reasons for the closure are of an economic nature: rent is too high, shopping habits have changed towards online shopping and access to the city center has become more difficult. The second store in the Winkeln district is also closing.

The decision was made by owner Ruth Höhener. The hardest thing for her was to give notice to the three employees: "We've never had to do that in all these years," she tells the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper, adding: "They are so hard-working. We are like a family."

A break-in with serious consequences

Ruth Höhener ran the business founded by her father in 1947 together with her 94-year-old mother until the end of 2024. A stroke of fate changed everything: in December, a drug-addicted woman broke into the elderly woman's home. She woke up and suffered a circulatory arrest. Despite initially successful resuscitation, she died shortly afterwards.

"Nobody should die like that", Ruth Höhener is quoted as saying in the report. To this day, she still feels "huge anger" and finds it difficult to accept what happened.

Nevertheless, the decision to close the stores had nothing to do with her mother's death, but was based on a rational weighing up of pros and cons. So now St. Gallen is losing one of the oldest stores in the old town.