The traditional Gasthof Hirschen in Eglisau ZH is closing. The owner criticizes the local council.

Dominik Müller

The owner of the traditional restaurant cites economic reasons for the decision. The local council is also criticized.

The traditional Hirschen restaurant in the Zurich municipality of Eglisau is closing. After 18 years of dedicated hospitality, the owner of the inn, Werner Dubno, has decided to cease operations from December 8, 2025, according to the inn's website.

The reasons for this step are manifold: "The advanced age of the owner, the increasing cost pressure in the catering industry and the major seasonal fluctuations in business operations have contributed significantly to this decision."

Added to this was the difficult accessibility of Eglisau for out-of-town guests and the constant restriction of parking options in the Städtli.

Food truck as a bone of contention

The local council is also criticized. A "further, not insignificant" factor is the "noticeable lack of appreciation for the Gasthof Hirschen in recent years".

Specifically, the establishment of a food truck stand on Chileplatz and "the lack of willingness to engage in constructive dialog on the part of those responsible on the municipal council" are mentioned.

Owner Werner Dubno deeply regrets the decision. Various options are currently being examined for the future of Gasthof Hirschen.

The Gasthof Hirschen is of great historical significance. Although the exact age of the restaurant is not documented, research assumes that the Hirschen was granted tavern rights when the town was founded. In other words, the inn has possibly existed since the 13th century.

