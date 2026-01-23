Anyone traveling south on Monday will need to be patient. There will be traffic congestion before the Gotthard Pass. The TCS therefore recommends alternative routes.

Here's what it's all about Southbound vacation traffic is backed up before the Gotthard Pass.

The San Bernardino Tunnel is closed due to an accident and is therefore unavailable as an alternate route.

There are also delays before the Lötschberg car ferry and heading north. Summary created with

The traffic jam in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel had grown to 18 kilometers by Monday afternoon. The traffic service of the Touring Club of Switzerland estimated the wait time at about 3 hours.

Traffic between Altdorf and Göschenen in the canton of Uri is currently congested in the southbound direction. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends that travelers heading to Italy take the A9 via the Simplon and the Great St. Bernard Passes as an alternative, or use the Lötschberg car ferry.

Due to an accident, the San Bernardino Tunnel has been closed in both directions since Monday morning. It is therefore not available as an alternate route. Cars are being rerouted via the San Bernardino Pass, while heavy vehicles and buses are being held at the rest areas in Campagnola and Hinterrhein.

According to Viasuisse, the situation at the San Bernardino Pass will be reassessed this afternoon. In addition, the traffic information center stated upon inquiry that a traffic jam is also developing in front of the Lötschberg car ferry.

Traffic was also backed up on the A2 highway heading north, according to the report. It stated that the delay between Quinto and Airolo in Ticino on Monday at noon was about 40 minutes due to a four-kilometer traffic jam.