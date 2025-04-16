22.42 hrs

Drivers on the Gotthard had to be patient until late in the evening. According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the line of vehicles heading south never completely cleared. At 10 p.m. there were still traffic jams of up to 7 kilometers and a waiting time of one hour and ten minutes. As a result, traffic also backed up in front of the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing.

On the south side of the tunnel heading north, the maximum length of the line of vehicles was six kilometers and the waiting time was around one hour. At around 8 pm, the Ticino cantonal police reported the end of the traffic jam between Quinto and Airolo. The TCS recommended the A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route.