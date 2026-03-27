  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

One week before Easter Avalanche of traffic rolls in - over 10 kilometers of congestion before the Gotthard

SDA

27.3.2026 - 13:31

Every year: the Easter traffic jam traditionally starts on the weekend before Easter. (Archive image from 2025 in Erstfeld)
Every year: the Easter traffic jam traditionally starts on the weekend before Easter. (Archive image from 2025 in Erstfeld)
Keystone

Even before the Easter vacations, traffic heading south is barely moving: a traffic jam over ten kilometers long forms at the Gotthard north portal.

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2026, 13:31

27.03.2026, 13:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the Gotthard north portal, traffic is already backed up for over ten kilometers a week before Easter.
  • Travelers currently have to allow up to 1 hour and 40 minutes waiting time.
  • The authorities and SBB are stepping up their services to cushion the Easter travel wave.
Show more

One week before the Easter holidays, traffic was already backed up for over ten kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal on Friday afternoon. Travelers had to put up with a wait of one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by TCS Switzerland on the X platform.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) had already warned of long waiting times on the journey south on Tuesday.

The single-lane section of the A9 Simplon Pass at Casermetta will therefore be closed over the holidays. This will allow traffic to flow without construction-related restrictions during the Easter period. Additional trains will be running at the car loading station on the Lötschberg over the Easter period. SBB is also expanding its services for the busy days.

Before the Easter traffic. Uri tightens the screws again on the Gotthard - these rules now apply

Before the Easter trafficUri tightens the screws again on the Gotthard - these rules now apply

The Easter traffic jam on the Gotthard has been a tradition for years. The record for the length of a traffic jam was set in 1998, when the onset of winter on Easter led to a traffic jam 25 kilometers long. In second place is Good Friday 2022 with a traffic jam length of 22 kilometers.

More from this section

Federal court puts its foot down. Oat drink may not be called

Federal court puts its foot downOat drink may not be called "milk"

Post, energy, construction. You need to know about these changes in April now

Post, energy, constructionYou need to know about these changes in April now

Chaos in the direction of Zurich. Standstill on the A1 - pictures show accident with overturned trailer

Chaos in the direction of ZurichStandstill on the A1 - pictures show accident with overturned trailer