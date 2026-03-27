One week before the Easter holidays, traffic was already backed up for over ten kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal on Friday afternoon. Travelers had to put up with a wait of one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by TCS Switzerland on the X platform.
The single-lane section of the A9 Simplon Pass at Casermetta will therefore be closed over the holidays. This will allow traffic to flow without construction-related restrictions during the Easter period. Additional trains will be running at the car loading station on the Lötschberg over the Easter period. SBB is also expanding its services for the busy days.
The Easter traffic jam on the Gotthard has been a tradition for years. The record for the length of a traffic jam was set in 1998, when the onset of winter on Easter led to a traffic jam 25 kilometers long. In second place is Good Friday 2022 with a traffic jam length of 22 kilometers.