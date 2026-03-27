Every year: the Easter traffic jam traditionally starts on the weekend before Easter. (Archive image from 2025 in Erstfeld) Keystone

Even before the Easter vacations, traffic heading south is barely moving: a traffic jam over ten kilometers long forms at the Gotthard north portal.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Gotthard north portal, traffic is already backed up for over ten kilometers a week before Easter.

Travelers currently have to allow up to 1 hour and 40 minutes waiting time.

The authorities and SBB are stepping up their services to cushion the Easter travel wave. Show more

One week before the Easter holidays, traffic was already backed up for over ten kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal on Friday afternoon. Travelers had to put up with a wait of one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by TCS Switzerland on the X platform.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) had already warned of long waiting times on the journey south on Tuesday.

The single-lane section of the A9 Simplon Pass at Casermetta will therefore be closed over the holidays. This will allow traffic to flow without construction-related restrictions during the Easter period. Additional trains will be running at the car loading station on the Lötschberg over the Easter period. SBB is also expanding its services for the busy days.

The Easter traffic jam on the Gotthard has been a tradition for years. The record for the length of a traffic jam was set in 1998, when the onset of winter on Easter led to a traffic jam 25 kilometers long. In second place is Good Friday 2022 with a traffic jam length of 22 kilometers.