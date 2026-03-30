A lot of patience is required on the Gotthard from Maundy Thursday. Keystone

The Easter weekend is just around the corner - and with it the annual rush on the Gotthard. The TCS expects long waiting times from Maundy Thursday onwards. If you want a relaxed journey south, you should get up early or change your route.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Maundy Thursday, waiting times of over two hours are possible on the Gotthard, and the high volume of traffic is likely to continue until Good Friday.

The TCS recommends early departure times or alternative routes such as the San Bernardino, Lötschberg or Simplon.

SBB is running 27 extra trains with over 70,000 additional seats to cope with the increased demand. Show more

The Easter weekend and the start of the vacations in 19 cantons are likely to cause heavy traffic on the roads heading south from Maundy Thursday. According to the TCS, a high volume of traffic is to be expected at the Gotthard tunnel in particular.

According to the TCS forecast on Monday, those heading south by car before Maundy Thursday can expect a maximum waiting time of one hour before the Gotthard. By midday on Maundy Thursday, travelers will be stuck in traffic jams for over two hours.

The high volume of traffic jams is likely to continue until Good Friday. Those who want to cross the border at Chiasso after the Gotthard will have to reckon with additional time losses, wrote the TCS. Return traffic is expected on Easter Monday. In the course of the coming week, there could be traffic jams towards the evening.

If you want to go south, you have to get up early

If you want to travel to the south without stress at Easter, the TCS recommends getting up early or choosing an alternative route. Travelers from eastern Switzerland and around Zurich could take the San Bernardino route - the bypass is worthwhile if the waiting time at the Gotthard is more than an hour.

Alternatively, travelers heading south from the Mittelland can take the car train through the Lötschberg or Simplon. Travelers from western Switzerland can drive through the Great St. Bernard Pass or the Mont Blanc Tunnel. As most of the Alpine passes are still closed, the TCS has ruled them out as alternatives.

A week before the Easter holidays, there were already traffic jams in front of the Gotthard north portal at the weekend. Last Tuesday, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) therefore announced that the single-lane section on the A9 Simplon Pass route at Casermetta would be closed over the holidays.

70,000 additional seats at the SBB

Additional trains will be running at the car loading station at Lötschberg during the Easter holidays. SBB is also expanding its services for the busy days with 27 extra trains and over 70,000 additional seats.