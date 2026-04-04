21 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal on Good Friday. Some cars had to wait for over 7 hours. A time-lapse dashcam video now shows the full extent of the traffic jam.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Traffic jams on the A2 southbound on Good Friday

The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal grew to over 21 kilometers.

A dashcam video now shows the full extent of the traffic jam. Show more

On the A2 southbound, the traffic jam in front of the north portal in Göschenen grew to over 21 kilometers - the official forecast of 3.5 hours waiting time was quickly rendered moot. Travelers reported waiting times of over 7 hours. A time-lapse dashcam video captures the full extent of the traffic jam.

The situation had already come to a head early on the Wednesday before Easter - a traffic jam of eleven kilometers formed even before the actual rush. On Good Friday, the situation finally came to a head, as the video shows.

Jostlers, reversing drivers, verbal battles

The chaos also led to bizarre scenes. Some drivers swerved onto the emergency lane and tried to merge back in further ahead - which led to heated exchanges. The police repeatedly cleared the hard shoulder, but as soon as the officers had gone, the next tailgaters drove onto it.

Probably the most curious moment was provided by a Mercedes driver: after waiting for hours in the middle of the highway, he put the car in reverse and rolled back up the highway entrance. An employee of the traffic service instructed him with unmistakable gestures to stop the maneuver.

The absolute congestion record on the Gotthard since the tunnel was opened in 1980 dates back to 1998, when a onset of winter led to 25 kilometers of congestion. Good Friday 2022 follows in second place with 22 kilometers. With 21 kilometers, Good Friday 2026 comes close to these records.