19.05 hrs

After the peak was reached in the late afternoon with a waiting time of up to one hour and 50 minutes, the traffic situation is increasingly calming down.

The Federal Roads Office expected traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter period. The TCS forecast "very heavy traffic" at the Gotthard north portal for five consecutive days.

The Gotthard Pass road will remain closed over Easter. Already on Wednesday afternoon, the traffic jam reached a length of seven kilometers, which shortened towards the evening.