A parking control has legal consequences for an entrepreneur from Aargau. During an official action, he drove off in his car and ended up in court. There he was found partially guilty.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An entrepreneur from Aargau was sentenced to a fine by the district court of Aarau for allegedly obstructing a parking control.

During a vehicle check in a goods handling zone, he drove off in his car, which was deemed by the court to be obstructing an official act.

However, he was acquitted of the charge of gross violation of traffic regulations, as no danger could be proven.

An entrepreneur from Aargau has been sentenced by the Aarau District Court for obstructing an official act. The man had driven his car out of a goods handling zone in March 2025 while a parking control officer from the Aarau municipal police was checking his vehicle, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The parking attendant said in court that she had asked the driver to wait while she documented the vehicle. Instead, he got in and drove off. She had to swerve to the side, "otherwise he would have hit me with the side mirror".

It was not clear in court whether the woman was actually at risk. Due to contradictions in her statements, the judge acquitted the accused of the charge of gross violation of traffic regulations. There was no evidence that the parking attendant was endangered.

No remorse during the trial

However, the court found the man guilty of obstructing an official act. "The official act was in progress," said Keller. The businessman should have been aware that the parking attendant was preparing to issue a fine.

In court, the accused showed little remorse. He said about parking attendants: "To a large extent, traffic wardens are dumb as a post." He also explained that discussions about fines were not financially worthwhile for him: "I made the money back during this time."

The court sentenced the man to an unconditional fine of ten daily rates of CHF 320, a total of CHF 3,200, as well as the costs of the proceedings. One of the reasons given by the judge was that the accused had shown himself to be "relatively unreasonable". In conclusion, she warned: "A decent approach would be desirable."