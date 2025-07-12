The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined. Screenshot

A blocked train has paralyzed rail traffic between Lugano and Paradiso. According to SBB, the duration of the disruption is unclear - there are delays and cancellations.

Petar Marjanović

Rail services between Lugano and Paradiso have been disrupted since shortly after 11.30 am. As the SBB announced in its disruption information system, a train is blocking the line. The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined.

Several lines are affected, including the Eurocity long-distance services to Italy and the RE80, S10 and S90 lines. Travelers can expect delays and train cancellations. SBB intends to provide further information as soon as possible.

Update to follow ...