  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Railroad line to Italy affected Train blocks line near Lugano - train service restricted

Petar Marjanović

12.7.2025

The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined.
The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined.
Screenshot

A blocked train has paralyzed rail traffic between Lugano and Paradiso. According to SBB, the duration of the disruption is unclear - there are delays and cancellations.

12.07.2025, 11:43

12.07.2025, 11:44

Rail services between Lugano and Paradiso have been disrupted since shortly after 11.30 am. As the SBB announced in its disruption information system, a train is blocking the line. The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined.

Several lines are affected, including the Eurocity long-distance services to Italy and the RE80, S10 and S90 lines. Travelers can expect delays and train cancellations. SBB intends to provide further information as soon as possible.

Update to follow ...