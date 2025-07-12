Railroad line to Italy affectedTrain blocks line near Lugano - train service restricted
A blocked train has paralyzed rail traffic between Lugano and Paradiso. According to SBB, the duration of the disruption is unclear - there are delays and cancellations.
Rail services between Lugano and Paradiso have been disrupted since shortly after 11.30 am. As the SBB announced in its disruption information system, a train is blocking the line. The duration of the disruption is currently undetermined.
Several lines are affected, including the Eurocity long-distance services to Italy and the RE80, S10 and S90 lines. Travelers can expect delays and train cancellations. SBB intends to provide further information as soon as possible.