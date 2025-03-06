The accident occurred directly on Hochdorfstrasse. Polizei Luzern

On Thursday, there was a collision between a train and a pedestrian on Hochdorfstrasse in Ballwil LU. The woman suffered serious injuries.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., a collision occurred between an S-Bahn (S9) train and a pedestrian at the pedestrian crossing on Hochdorfstrasse in Ballwil.

The 29-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by the 144 ambulance service. The cause of the collision is currently being investigated and the train line was interrupted. Rail traffic between Hochdorf and Emmenbrücke Gersag was operated with rail replacement buses.

The village road was closed and traffic on the cantonal road was alternated. The road closures were lifted shortly after 3.30 pm. Members of the Oberseetal fire department were deployed.