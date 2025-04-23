The girl was taken to hospital after the crash. Polizei Aargau

A train collided with a pedestrian in Oberentfelden AG on Tuesday evening. The girl was transported to hospital with moderate injuries. Train services were restricted for some time.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday evening shortly before 6 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking and pushing her bicycle in the Uerkenweg area in Oberentfelden. At the same time, an AVA train was traveling from Aarau in the direction of Oberentfelden.

The AVA railroad line crosses the road at the junction of Uerkenweg and Aarauerstrasse. This crossing is equipped with an alternating flashing light system and a barrier that closes on one side.

The girl ran into the track area and was hit head-on by the approaching train. The collision caused the girl to fall to the ground. She was taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. The bicycle she was carrying was damaged in the collision.

It is not yet clear why the girl got onto the track and did not notice the approaching train. The cantonal police have started an investigation. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

The accident caused restrictions on the affected railroad line.