A train derailed in Goppenstein in Valais on Monday morning. The Valais cantonal police announced that a train had derailed and that "people were probably injured".
It is still unclear how many people are affected and how serious the injuries are. The emergency services are working in Goppenstein in the Lötschental valley. Further information on the cause of the accident or the type of train involved is not yet available.
16.02.2026 – 07:00 Uhr, Goppenstein, Zugsentgleisung, vermutlich mit verletzten Personen, Einsatz läuft, weitere Informationen folgen. pic.twitter.com/AHZxFhZ2w6
The police have announced that they will publish further details. According to the "Walliser Boten " newspaper, around 80 people were on board. The operator BLS confirmed to "Rhone FM" that the train derailed due to an avalanche.
