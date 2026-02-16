Goppenstein train derailment A BLS rail tractor is in use. Image: KEYSTONE The railroad line is currently interrupted. Image: KEYSTONE No trains can currently run. Image: KEYSTONE The intervention is on site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department is also in action. Image: KEYSTONE Goppenstein train derailment A BLS rail tractor is in use. Image: KEYSTONE The railroad line is currently interrupted. Image: KEYSTONE No trains can currently run. Image: KEYSTONE The intervention is on site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department is also in action. Image: KEYSTONE

A regional express train derailed in Goppenstein VS on Monday morning due to an avalanche. Around 30 people were evacuated from the train, 5 people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A train derailed near Goppenstein VS after an avalanche.

29 people were evacuated from the vehicle.

5 people were injured.

Due to the incident, the railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig is expected to remain closed until Saturday morning.

Passengers will have to change to replacement buses.

The Lötschental Regional Security Service also closed the road between Goppenstein and Gampel-Steg. Show more

A train derailed in Goppenstein in Valais on Monday morning after hitting a previously released avalanche. The Valais cantonal police confirmed a major incident and said that several people were injured. According to BLS, the vehicle involved was a Regioexpress train that was traveling from Spiez towards Valais in the early morning.

16.02.2026 – 07:00 Uhr, Goppenstein, Zugsentgleisung, vermutlich mit verletzten Personen, Einsatz läuft, weitere Informationen folgen. pic.twitter.com/AHZxFhZ2w6 — Polizei Wallis (@PolizeiWallis) February 16, 2026

The incident occurred in the section between Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the Stockgrabe area. There were 29 people on the train. They were subsequently evacuated from the derailed vehicle. Five people were injured in the accident, one of whom had to be transported to hospital in Sion. The other four were treated on site by the emergency services and did not require hospitalization.

The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation with the aim of fully clarifying the cause of the accident.

In the early afternoon, the police expressly asked members of the media not to go to the scene of the accident for the time being. There is still an increased risk of avalanches.

Railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig remains closed

The railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig remains closed due to the incident. Passengers will have to change to replacement buses. The section is expected to remain closed until Saturday morning, BLS wrote on Platform X late Monday afternoon.

Update zur Zugentgleisung zwischen Goppenstein und Hohtenn: Die Strecke zwischen Goppenstein und Brig bleibt voraussichtlich bis am Samstagmorgen gesperrt. Reisende beachten bitte den Online-Fahrplan. — BLS (@blsAG) February 16, 2026

The Lötschental Regional Security Service also closed the road between Goppenstein and Gampel-Steg, as BLS announced in the evening. As a result, car transport on the Lötschberg between Goppenstein and Kandersteg was suspended.

1/2 Der Regionale Sicherheitsdienst Lötschental sperrt die Strasse zwischen Goppenstein und Gampel-Steg. Die BLS stellt deshalb den Autoverlad am Lötschberg zwischen Goppenstein und Kandersteg ein. — BLS (@blsAG) February 16, 2026

The RegioExpress trains from Spiez in the direction of Lötschberg are also affected; they only run as far as Kandersteg and turn around there, as BLS also announced. This means that rail traffic between Kandersteg and Brig is suspended. The closure is expected to last until Tuesday lunchtime.

2/2 Die RegioExpress-Züge von Spiez Richtung Lötschberg fahren nur noch bis Kandersteg und wenden dort. Zwischen Kandersteg und Brig ist der Bahnverkehr eingestellt. Die Sperre dauert voraussichtlich bis morgen Dienstagmittag. — BLS (@blsAG) February 16, 2026

An avalanche had already fallen on the road between Goppenstein and Gampel last Thursday. No one was injured at the time. The federal government has been warning of a high avalanche risk for the whole of Valais for several days.

On Monday evening, the cantonal road between Saas-Balen and Stalden was therefore closed until further notice, as can be read on the Saas-Fee website.

The Valais cantonal police publish a first picture of the derailed train in Goppenstein VS. Picture: Kapo Wallis

It had snowed heavily in the region over the past few days. A few days earlier, an avalanche had already occurred in the Goppenstein area, at that time without any injuries. The current weather conditions with persistent snowfall are significantly increasing the risk of avalanches in several alpine areas.

