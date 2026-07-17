A Domino train derailed in Olten because a switch was set at the wrong moment. According to SUST, there was no technical safeguard in place to prevent exactly this kind of error.

Here's what it's all about A Domino shuttle train derailed shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Olten marshalling yard because a dispatcher accidentally set the wrong switch as the train was passing over it.

The cause was a chain of two errors: The dispatcher gave the go-ahead too early for the wrong route and made a mistake while correcting it at the control panel.

Despite the 2023 renovation, there is still no technical safeguard to prevent switching while trains are in motion.

SUST closed the investigation without issuing any recommendations because the software system in question is used at only a few locations in Switzerland. Summary created with

It was just before 10:30 p.m. when there was a crash at the Olten marshalling yard. A four-car “Domino” commuter train was rolling from the station toward siding G565 when it suddenly derailed at a switch. This is according to the report published Monday by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (SUST).

The reconstruction reveals a chain of two errors. An on-site dispatcher gave the train engineer the green light to proceed using hand signals. Only afterward did he realize that the route did not lead to the requested track, G565, but to the adjacent track.

The man wanted to correct the error before the approaching train reached him. But he reached for the wrong control panel: Instead of the incorrectly set switch W543, he mistakenly switched W564a—just as the train was passing over it. Because the switch was not in its end position, the train derailed. The train engineer noticed it immediately and brought the train to a stop.

Turnouts are controlled from the control panel. SUST

No one was injured. However, the control car sustained heavy damage to its side, and a catenary pole was pushed into a slanted position.

No protection against accidental touches

An interesting detail: The switches in question had only been converted from manually operated to electrically operated switches in 2023. According to SUST, even after the conversion, there is still no technical monitoring system in place to prevent the switches from being switched while a train is passing.

The overview map in the investigation report shows where the derailment occurred. You

No recommendations have been made: The SUST has closed the investigation. It is not the SUST’s role to assign blame anyway. The SUST’s role is to prevent future accidents.

But that is precisely what is no longer necessary: The software system in question is used in only a few locations in Switzerland, so the preventive benefit of an in-depth investigation would therefore be “very limited.”

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