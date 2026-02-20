An S-Bahn train at Winterthur ZH station. (archive picture) sda

A train derailed at Winterthur station on Friday afternoon. Rail services are restricted, with the S7 and S19 lines particularly affected.

Sven Ziegler

A train derailed at Winterthur station on Friday afternoon, resulting in restrictions to rail services.

According to the incident report, SBB expects disruptions until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The S-Bahn lines S7 and S19 are particularly affected; no injuries are known so far. Show more

There was a train derailment at Winterthur station on Friday afternoon, which had a noticeable impact on rail traffic in the Zurich region. According to an SBB incident report, operations have been restricted since then, particularly on the S7 and S19 S-Bahn lines.

As things stand, the disruptions are likely to continue for several hours. SBB expects the restrictions to remain in place until around 1 a.m. on Saturday night. Commuters must therefore expect delays, detour or cancellations.

It is currently unclear exactly how the derailment occurred. It was also not initially known whether anyone was injured. The causes of the incident are the subject of further investigations.

Winterthur station is an important transport hub in Zurich's S-Bahn network and connects the region with Zurich, Thurgau and eastern Switzerland. Disruptions there therefore have a rapid impact on regional commuter traffic, particularly in the evening.

Travelers are asked to check the latest information in the online timetable or in the SBB apps before starting their journey and to allow extra travel time. SBB will provide regular updates on the development of the situation and the resumption of regular services.