An interlude with a train driver costs an aggressive FCZ fan dearly.

A year and a half ago, an encounter between a train driver and an FCZ fan escalated in Wohlen, leading to legal consequences.

In September 2024, a train driver catches an FCZ fan at the station square in Wohlen AG when he puts stickers on the train signaling.

The situation escalates: The 18-year-old attacks the train driver, who flees into his train.

The incident now costs the fan dearly.

One and a half years ago, an incident occurred in Wohlen that has now led to legal consequences, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

On a Thursday evening in September 2024, an Aargau Verkehr AG train driver noticed that an 18-year-old FC Zurich fan had stuck several stickers on a railroad signal. The train driver asked the young man to stop, but he did not respond.

To get the fan's attention, the train driver pulled him by the trouser leg, whereupon the young man jumped off the railing and fell. The situation quickly escalated: the fan pushed the train driver with both hands, insulted him and threatened him with violence.

Angry fan damages train

The train driver tried to get away from the attacker, but was hit twice in the head. He saved himself in the driver's cab of the train and locked the doors. As the train departed, the angry fan hit the side mirror and damaged it. The train driver suffered a slight craniocerebral trauma.

The public prosecutor's office charged him with violence and threats against officers, assault, damage to property, verbal abuse and a violation of the Narcotics Act, as he had consumed cannabis on the day of the incident.

The attacker, who is now 19 years old, has now been sentenced to pay compensation of around CHF 1,600, damages of CHF 500 and satisfaction of CHF 500. The FCZ fan also received a conditional prison sentence of 150 days, less one day's pre-trial detention, with a two-year probation period. In addition, he was sentenced to a fine of 900 francs and fees of 1270 francs.