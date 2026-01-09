A dangerous incident occurred at a level crossing in Wollerau in the canton of Schwyz on Thursday evening. According to the Schwyz cantonal police, an 88-year-old driver came to a standstill on the tracks of the main road due to slow-moving traffic.
When the railroad barriers lowered, the man was unable to drive his vehicle away from the tracks in time. He left the car and drove to safety. Shortly afterwards, an approaching train hit the vehicle, although the train driver had initiated emergency braking.
As a result of the collision, the car was swept several meters over the tracks and finally came to a halt upright against a noise barrier. No one was injured. According to the police, however, there was considerable material damage to the car, the train composition and the railroad infrastructure.
During the accident investigation and clearing work, traffic was severely disrupted in the evening. The fire department set up a detour. The railroad line between Wollerau and Samstagern remained closed for around three hours and replacement buses were used for passengers.
The police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Schwyz cantonal police.