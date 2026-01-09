The car was completely destroyed in the accident. Kapo SZ

A car was hit by a train on a level crossing in Wollerau SZ. The 88-year-old driver was able to leave the vehicle in time and was uninjured. The railroad line was interrupted for several hours.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 88-year-old driver came to a standstill on a level crossing in Wollerau due to slow-moving traffic.

The driver got to safety in time before a train collided with the car despite emergency braking.

No one was injured, but there was considerable damage to property and rail traffic was disrupted for hours. Show more

A dangerous incident occurred at a level crossing in Wollerau in the canton of Schwyz on Thursday evening. According to the Schwyz cantonal police, an 88-year-old driver came to a standstill on the tracks of the main road due to slow-moving traffic.

When the railroad barriers lowered, the man was unable to drive his vehicle away from the tracks in time. He left the car and drove to safety. Shortly afterwards, an approaching train hit the vehicle, although the train driver had initiated emergency braking.

As a result of the collision, the car was swept several meters over the tracks and finally came to a halt upright against a noise barrier. No one was injured. According to the police, however, there was considerable material damage to the car, the train composition and the railroad infrastructure.

During the accident investigation and clearing work, traffic was severely disrupted in the evening. The fire department set up a detour. The railroad line between Wollerau and Samstagern remained closed for around three hours and replacement buses were used for passengers.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Schwyz cantonal police.