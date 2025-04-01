Rail traffic between Olten and Aarau is interrupted between Däniken SO and Aarau. sda

Rail traffic between Olten and Aarau was interrupted. This was due to an external incident. The restriction has since been lifted.

Rail services between Olten and Aarau have been interrupted.

The reason for this is an external incident.

According to blue News information, there is a person on a catenary mast. Show more

Rail traffic between Olten and Aarau is interrupted between Däniken SO and Aarau. The reason for this is an "external event", as SBB writes on its website. The restriction lasted until 3 pm. It has since been lifted.

According to SBB, customer advisors in yellow vests are on duty at various stations to help travelers.

At the request of the "Aargauer Zeitung" to the Aargau cantonal police, one person was standing on the tracks. Onlookers would almost cause accidents on the roads. For this reason, the roads in the area were also closed.

According to blue News information, the person is not on the ground, but on a catenary mast. The police are at the scene.