Currently, some trains do not stop at Zurich Airport.

A word of caution for anyone heading to Zurich Airport: Train service is limited on the route between Zurich Oerlikon and the airport station. The SBB is announcing this on its website and on trains heading toward Zurich.

"The reason for this is a problem with the overhead wires," a conductor said in an announcement over the loudspeaker. The train from Bern to Zurich will not stop at the airport.

The website states that the disruption is expected to last only until around 4 p.m. Delays and detours are expected.