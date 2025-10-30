Anyone traveling from Olten on Thursday morning must expect delays. Keystone

Travelers between Basel SBB and Olten will need to be patient on Thursday morning. Due to extraordinary construction work, there will be delays, cancellations and detour.

Dominik Müller

Rail traffic on the Basel SBB-Olten line is restricted between Sissach and Olten. The reason for this is extraordinary construction work, as the SBB writes on its operating situation portal.

The restriction will last until around 12 noon. The ICE, EC, IC3, IC6, IC21, IC61, IR26, IR27, IR37, S, S3 and S9 lines are affected.

Delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected. According to SBB, travelers between Olten, Bahnhof and Sissach, Bahnhof should use replacement buses.

The connection between Zürich HB and Basel SBB, however, is guaranteed. Trains on the IR36 line are not affected by the disruption and will run as normal. In addition, an IC3 or TGV train will run every hour.