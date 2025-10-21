  1. Residential Customers
Until 5 p.m. Train service between Lausanne and Yverdon interrupted

SDA

21.10.2025 - 09:51

No trains have been running between Bussigny and Cossonay-Penthalaz VD since Tuesday morning. The reason is a downed overhead line.

No trains have been running between Bussigny and Cossonay-Penthalaz VD on the Lausanne - Yverdon line since Tuesday morning. A train tore down an overhead line.

Replacement buses have been deployed and services are not expected to resume fully before 5 p.m., according to SBB.

The breakdown occurred early on Tuesday morning and led to various delays on the rail network in addition to the train cancellations. The repair staff arrived on site shortly before 8.30 am.

SBB specifies that replacement buses are running in both directions between the stations of Yverdon and Renens (without stops) and Cossonay-Penthalaz and Renens (with stops in Vufflens-la-Ville and Bussigny).

